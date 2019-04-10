AP Interview: Pelosi says Barr comments undermine his role

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in her office at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in her office at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close AP Interview: Pelosi says Barr comments undermine his role 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she doesn't trust Attorney General William Barr, and she suggests his congressional testimony Wednesday undermines his independence as the nation's top law enforcement officer.

The California Democrat also said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that she's "very concerned" about Barr's handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report.

Earlier Wednesday, Barr told a Senate panel he believes "spying did occur" on Trump's presidential campaign, aligning himself more closely with the president's views on the origins of the Russia investigation.

Pelosi said in the interview: Barr is "not the attorney general of Donald Trump. He is the attorney general of the United States."

She said, "I don't trust Barr. I trust Mueller."