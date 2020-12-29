AP Interview: Owner confronts Israeli team's racist past JOSEF FEDERMAN, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 2:41 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — At the age of 39, Moshe Hogeg has made millions of dollars trading in cryptocurrency, bought one of Israel’s most prominent soccer teams and brought in a wealthy Emirati sheikh as his new co-owner.
Now comes what may be his biggest challenge.