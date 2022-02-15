AP FACT CHECK: Biden takes half-steps on electric vehicles HOPE YEN, MATTHEW DALY and TOM KRISHER, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 2:59 p.m.
1 of5 President Joe Biden speaks about domestic manufacturing, unions and electric vehicles in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Chargers for electric cars are displayed at an opening ceremony for a Revel electric vehicle charging hub in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 29, 2021. The Biden administration is launching its long-awaited plan Feb. 10, 2022, to build out a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, pledging $5 billion to states that focus first on stops along interstate highways that could spur a new era of zero-emission travel coast to coast. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, center, speaks during an event at the Transportation Department in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, announcing a historic investment in the U.S. electric vehicle charging networks. McCarthy is joined by, from left, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event at the Transportation Department in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, announcing a historic investment in the U.S. electric vehicle charging networks. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eager to show benefits from his policies, President Joe Biden is overstating the number of electric vehicle charging stations that would be built with his infrastructure law and claiming a speedy shift to electric in the federal fleet that isn't so.
Biden says he is fulfilling campaign promises but does not acknowledge that several of his claims rely on passage of a $2 trillion climate and social safety net plan stalled in Congress.
Written By
HOPE YEN, MATTHEW DALY and TOM KRISHER