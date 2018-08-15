AG candidates bash NYC bill capping ride-hail licenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of the Democratic candidates for New York attorney general bashed legislation capping Uber and other ride-hailing licenses at a forum on technology issues.

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and Buffalo attorney Leecia Eve came out against New York City's attempt to regulate the growth of app-based rides at Tuesday night's forum in Manhattan

The fourth candidate, liberal activist Zephyr Teachout, said the tech industry is very concentrated and could pose a problem.

The candidates also discussed ways to obtain Republican President Donald Trump's tax returns.

The winner will face Republican attorney Keith Wofford.

Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood isn't running for the seat, formerly held by Democrat Eric Schneiderman. He resigned after women accused him of physical abuse. He denies the allegations.