AG: St. Paul's School agrees to changes after monitor quit

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two months after a compliance monitor overseeing the handling of sexual abuse claims at St. Paul’s School resigned in protest, the school has agreed to hire an additional person to support his replacement and have an anti-sexual violence organization review its student safety programs.

Jeffrey Maher resigned in October, accusing campus officials of thwarting his efforts. He had been appointed as the prep school’s independent compliance overseer last year as part of an agreement with the attorney general’s office that subjected the school in Concord to up to five years of government oversight in lieu of criminal charges. The 2018 agreement followed an investigation that found credible evidence of abuse involving 20 former faculty members over several decades.