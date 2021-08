BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Agribusiness conglomerate Archer Daniels Midland Co. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. are partnering to operate a soybean processing plant near Jamestown.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the facility will supply soybean oil for Marathon’s renewable diesel plant near Dickinson. Marathon’s Dickinson oil refinery recently converted so that it now produces renewable diesel, a fuel that can be used in diesel engines.