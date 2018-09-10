ACLU recommends more probation and parole services

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana is recommending the state make additional changes to its probation and parole system and increase access to services so fewer people are returned to prison for violating the terms of their supervision.

The organization acknowledged changes made by the 2017 Legislature that seek to reduce the numbers of people returned to custody, but the ACLU says impoverished people or those with mental health or substance abuse issues say they still struggle.

The ACLU recommends the state fund more community mental health and substance abuse treatment programs for probationers, develop individualized supervision plans and create alternate ways for people living in rural areas or without access to transportation to check in with their probation officers.

The ACLU plans to present its report to the legislature's Law and Justice Interim Committee on Tuesday.