AAPI Westport recently hosted a Diwali event to celebrate the festival of lights with arts, crafts, music and dance.

The event was held at MoCA Westport. Diwali is an important holiday in India and is celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across the world.

AAPI Westport was started in March 2021. Its mission is “to foster a sense of belonging within our community, as well as increase AAPI visibility and awareness throughout Westport and beyond.”

The group is made up of “local moms committed to educating others about Asian America Pacific Islander history and experiences.” The goal is that by doing so, they’ll help create an environment where their children can be proud of their heritage, according to a news release.

Friday’s Diwali event comes a couple of days before the group launched its new website, aapiwestport.com to serve as a community resource and help accomplish the group’s goal.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can email aapiwestport@gmail.com.

People can also visit the group’s Instagram at @AAPIWestport.