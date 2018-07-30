AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 11 cents to $3 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 11 cents in the past week to about $3 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 52 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.95 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest was in the Ann Arbor area for the second consecutive week at $3.04 a gallon.

The Detroit-area's average was about $3 per gallon, up about 6 cents.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

