AAA: Michigan gas prices fall 8 cents to $2.40 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down 8 cents in the past week to about $2.40 per gallon amid continued declines in oil prices.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is at its lowest level of the year and 13 cents less than a year ago. AAA says gas prices in Michigan have declined 44 cents in the past 31 consecutive days.

The state's highest average was $2.59 per gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was in the Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon areas at $2.23 a gallon.

The Detroit-area's average was down about 7 cents from a week ago to $2.48.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

