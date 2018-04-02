AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices decline 2 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have declined by about 2 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club announced early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.69 per gallon. Prices are about 24 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.67 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest was about $2.73 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area's average daily gas price was about $2.70 per gallon, about 2 cents more than last week's average.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com