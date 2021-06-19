'A shocking tragedy': Mother, daughter murder-suicide stuns Westport community

WESTPORT — A lawyer representing a woman who the state’s medical examiner determined died by suicide and 7-year-old daughter drowned this week in their Lyndale Park home said Saturday he was shocked by the case while noting police are still investigating the incident.

“This is a shocking tragedy and we are deeply saddened,” attorney Clifford A. Merin said in an email.

Merin and Jocelyn Hurwitz, of the firm Cohen and Wolf, represented 46-year-old Tracy Do in civil cases against the child’s father, who was seeking to have her removed from the Lyndale Park home where she was found dead along with her daughter, Layla Malon.

Efforts to reach the child’s father and his lawyer were unsuccessful Saturday.

According to Dr. James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, Do died by suicide from “sharp injuries of torso and extremities.” Gill said Layla Malon died from drowning, and ruled her death a homicide.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Tracy and Layla’s family and the community,” Merin said. “We have no further comment at this time as the matter is under investigation by law enforcement.”

Police said Saturday there were no updates on the case, which had drawn a swarm of investigators, reporters and TV trucks to the exclusive private Westport neighborhood about 1,000 feet from the Merritt Parkway.

By Saturday morning, the police and crime scene tape were gone. Red, white and blue bunting adorning an open iron gate to the driveway billowed in the June breeze at the entrance to the stately property where cops responding to a report of an unresponsive woman Thursday arrived to a grisly scene.

Steps away, near the entrance to the street from Weston Road, bouquets of flowers and stuffed animals laid on a wooden bench.

Neighbors declined to comment Saturday.

Layla Malon’s death marked Westport’s first homicide in nearly 10 years, since the December 2011 killing of Yekutiel Zeevi, the owner of a custom jewelry business. The suspect in that case fled to Europe with $300,000 in stolen diamonds, but law enforcement tracked him down and he died by suicide a day after his arrest in Spain.

According to FBI data, the last two homicides in Westport prior to Zeevi’s death occurred in 1996 and 1991.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said Coleytown Elementary School, which was closed Friday following the deaths, will reopen Monday for students to collect their belongings before going on summer vacation. Scarise said there “will be no discussion of the recent tragedy while students visit their teachers and collect their belongings.”

Officials with the school’s parent-teacher association did not respond to a message Saturday.

“As our community mourns the tragic loss of one of our beloved student and her mother, I want to provide assurance that the school district is actively working to support those closest to this unspeakable loss,” the superintendent wrote in a message to Westport families. “A plan for mental health and grief counselors is being developed for those most impacted.”

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence said that while their advocacy focuses more on intimate partner violence, people dealing with any type of domestic violence can call/text 888-774-2900 or visit CTSafeConnect.org to chat live or email with an advocate.

In addition, anyone who feels in danger of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (273-TALK). Help also is available by calling 211 or text CT to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

Other resources are available on the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services website, and on the Crisis Text Line site.

Staff writers Tara O’Neill and Nicholas Rondinone contributed to this story.