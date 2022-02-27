A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 6:13 p.m.
1 of9 A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Medics transport a girl injured during shelling from an ambulance in city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Medics perform CPR on a girl injured during the shelling of a residential area, in the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Oleksandr Konovalov, an ambulance paramedic performs CPR on a girl injured during the shelling of a residential area, after arriving at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Oleksandr Konovalov, an ambulance paramedic performs CPR on a girl injured by the shelling of a residential area, after arriving at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 The lifeless body of a girl killed during the shelling of a residential area lies on a medical cart at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Medics perform CPR on a girl injured during shelling residential area, at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday, carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling.
She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns.