WESTPORT — The school board is considering using federal funding to add outdoor classrooms at all of the elementary schools, a ropes course at Staples High School and playscapes at the middle schools.

The potential projects were narrowed down from a pool of possibilities the district considered for how to use the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money.

Superintendent Thomas Scarice said there’s a commonality between the proposed projects that impact the total student development.

“I will say that I am not a expert on outdoor learning classrooms. I did a lot of reading that last couple weeks,” Scarice said at this week’s school board meeting. “There’s a lot of evidence and research out there. It really points to some impressive areas of development for kids that we have been talking about.”

Assistant Superintendent Anthony Buono said the outdoor classrooms provide an opportunity for fresh air, opportunities for movement and “authentic” learning activities.

The district reported that through their research, evidence shows outdoor learning leads to increased development of social emotional capacities, such as independence, confidence, creativity, decision-making and problem-solving skills.

The community could also use the spaces after school hours.

Buono said a nice part is these areas would allow some of the normal activities that occur inside, like read alouds or geometry-shaped instruction, to happen outside. The area can also enhance instruction, particularity in science.

“It really affords our children a lot of different opportunities,” Buono said

The cost for each outdoor classroom is $80,000 to $120,000. The district plans to use $250,000 from the $8.4 million the town is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act for the classrooms, which translates to $50,000 for each school. The PTAs would cover the rest of the cost with fundraising.

Buono said if the outdoor proposal is approved, Westport would be the first district in the state to have outdoor classes at every elementary school.

The district is also planning to use $63,000 from the ARPA funding for the Staples rope course and between $200,000 and $400,000 each for the middle school playscapes.

Buono said the main focus of the Staples rope course is to build skills in team development, collaboration and leadership. The course would be incorporated in the already existing classes and the estimated cost would include the equipment and the training for the teachers.

Scarice, who was the principal of a middle school with indoor and outdoor courses, said it’s beneficial to put students in environmentally and emotionally safe environments that challenge them. He said it allows them to build those intrapersonal and interpersonal skills.

The plan to add the playscapes to the middle schools is also an effort to build those skills. Currently, both middle schools have set periods for daily recess, but students are currently limited to playing a ball-related game or out in a field. The district believes adding a playscape to both schools would provide structures that are physically and mentally challenging.

The playscape also adds another opportunity for students to stay active and have fun with their peers, according to the project proposal.

“In my experience, I worked at a middle school that had one and I think they’re very beneficial and they’re well utilized,” Buono said.

The Board of Education plans to vote on these potential projects during the next Board of Education meeting on Dec. 20.

“These are some projects that have been under discussion at least at the school,” Buono added. “This is not something that is entirely new and that we’re bringing forward because there’s potential money available. These are really things we’ve been looking at for quite a while.”

