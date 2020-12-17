'A relatively quiet snow storm': Westport's snow cleanup well underway

WESTPORT — The town saw around 8 to 10 inches of snow with a relatively quiet morning of cleanup, according to officials.

“We had no problems, public works cleared most of the streets and the public parking lots they’re just finishing up now,” Deputy Fire Chief Michael Kronick said around midday Thursday. “It was a relatively quiet snow storm because everybody’s working from home.”

Kronick said there were no calls of significance for both the police and fire departments.

“No storm-related accidents, incidents...it was a quiet night,” he said.

Schools and the Westport Library were closed for the day. Town hall is open, but in-person visits are not being accepted.

First Selectman Jim Marpe said the town got through a storm of this magnitude as successfully as it could. He said to his knowledge only a couple of homes were without power and they may have since been restored.

“Our crews were working all night, through the day, and as we are speaking they are wrapping up clearing up the roads, various municipal parking lots, and school parking lots,” he said. “We’ll certainly be ready for school to be back in session tomorrow and for normal business.”

Marpe said officials were able to clear up the roads in an efficient manner thanks to residents staying off the roads. In-person appointments at town hall will resume Friday.

“I’m not certain if every single road as of this moment is passable, but I know we’re actively engaged in completing that,” Marpe said midday on Thursday. “I would say certainly by the end of normal business today or by sundown we will have cleared all the roads and parking lost we would normally be clearing.”

School officials announced Thursday afternoon the district would move to a remote model for Friday due to ice on the roads.

“Our custodial staff and the town’s Department of Public Works have done a wonderful job today clearing our parking lots and sidewalks around the schools,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said in an email to parents and staff Thursday. “Despite their efforts to treat our parking lots and sidewalks, ice remains.”

He said the district was also informed that refreezing of town roads, particularly secondary roads, and parking lot surfaces may cause hazardous conditions in the morning.

“As a result, the Westport Public Schools will operate in a full remote model for teachers and students on Friday,” Scarice said.

