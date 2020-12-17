'A relatively quiet snow storm': Westport's snow cleanup well underway DJ Simmons Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 6:21 p.m.
Workers with Niro contractors clear sidewalks downtown following the snowstorm Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn.
Mike Perry cleans the snow off his vehicle outisde his home on Sylvan Road following the snowstorm Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn.
Contractors with the Town of Westport clear snow from the Ruth Steinkraus bridge following the snowstorm Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn.
Paul Bitelli and his father dig out of the driveway on Marion Road following the snowstorm Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn.
Will Heisler skis on a hill on Imperial Ave following the snowstorm Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn.
Lisa Begely digs out of her home on OlsdSaugatck Road following the snowstorm Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn.
Workers with the Town of Westport clear snow from Main Street following the snowstorm Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn.
Matt Heisler throws snow from the sidewalk outside his home on Imperial Ave following the snowstorm Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn.
WESTPORT — The town saw around 8 to 10 inches of snow with a relatively quiet morning of cleanup, according to officials.
“We had no problems, public works cleared most of the streets and the public parking lots they’re just finishing up now,” Deputy Fire Chief Michael Kronick said around midday Thursday. “It was a relatively quiet snow storm because everybody’s working from home.”