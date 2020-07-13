‘A personal responsibility’: Westport first selectman keeps Town Hall closed

WESTPORT — As part of the town’s effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, Town Hall and indoor facilities will continue to be closed to walk-in services.

“All town services are being conducted on site or remotely and telephone and emails are monitored,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said in a statement Monday. “Appointments may be made on an as-needed basis.”

Residents who have matters that requires resolution by town staff should use the staff directory at westportct.gov/directory to call or email the appropriate office. Marpe said the possibility of conducting in-person public meetings is being explored, but until then town meetings will continue to be streamed on westportct.gov and Westport TV.

Marpe said residents should continue to wear masks when inside or when unable to maintain social distancing in public spaces. He said gatherings of younger people without face coverings have been observed in town, and asked parents to speak to their children about the importance of masks.

“We now know that children are not impervious to the virus, and steps must be taken to insure the safety and health of all,” he said. “Each of us has a personal responsibility to wear masks and maintain social distancing.”

