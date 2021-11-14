A new grocery store could be coming to Westport

WESTPORT — Reports from a recent traffic analysis show a new supermarket at The Post Plaza Shopping Center will have no negative impacts on the local highway system.
Langan Engineering, an engineering consultant firm, was tabbed to conduct a traffic study earlier this year to determine if the redevelopment of the shopping center at 1076 Post Road East will have any bad effects. Part of the plan included replacing the former Barnes and Nobles building with a supermarket, though the potential supermarket has not been named.