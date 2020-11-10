A million-plus North Carolina parents to receive $335 check

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than a million parents in North Carolina are receiving a $335 check from the state government to help offset costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that Extra Credit Grant for North Carolina is meant to help with expenses related to schools being closed for in-person instruction.

The money comes from the federal government and was part of the CARES Act. But Republican leaders in North Carolina's General Assembly came up with the idea. And it received support from most Democrats.

Not every parent got a check. Some people who make too much money don't get the grant. And people who didn’t make enough money to file taxes have to apply for the grant.

A lawsuit was filed in late October that claimed that as many as 200,000 families were left out because they did not automatically qualify and did not apply by the original deadline.

A court ruling on Friday extended the deadline to apply to Dec. 7.