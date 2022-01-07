"A hurricane:" Virus storm sends test-makers into overdrive JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 7:04 a.m.
A employees works at NG Biotech, a start-up that makes an array of medical tests, including kits for use at home and by medical professionals to detect COVID-19 infections , in Guipry, western France, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. With France breaking records in Europe for coronavirus infections, manufacturers are working flat-out to try to meet the huge demand for tests.
GUIPRY, France (AP) — As countless millions of people in Europe waste hours in lines for COVID-19 tests and scour their nasal passages with self-test kits at home, at the other end of the chain, workers are straining to meet the demand.
At NG Biotech, production lines are humming, spitting out freshly packaged tests every second or so. The French start-up is recruiting more hands so its workforce that has already expanded six-fold during the pandemic can manufacture night and day.