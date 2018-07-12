A guide to the Aug. 2 primary election in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Early voting is kicking off in Tennessee's Aug. 2 primary election to decide key nominations for governor, the U.S. Senate and House, and the General Assembly.

Early voting runs Friday through July 28.

Leading Republican gubernatorial candidates include U.S. Rep. Diane Black of Gallatin, ex-state economic development chief Randy Boyd of Knoxville, businessman Bill Lee of Franklin and state House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville.

Democratic hopefuls include ex-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh of Ripley.

In the open U.S. Senate contest, Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen face nominal primary opposition.

In the U.S. House, three GOP incumbents aren't running again.

Eighteen state House Republicans and seven Democrats aren't seeking re-election. Neither are two Senate Democrats and one Republican.