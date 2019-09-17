https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/A-De-Lovely-evening-at-the-Westport-14447000.php
A ‘De-Lovely’ evening at the Westport Playhouse
Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta
WESTPORT — More than 200 supporters put on their top hats and white ties — at least in spirit — to take in a “De-Lovely” evening at the Westport Country Playhouse’s Black & White Ball on Saturday evening.
Celebrating the music of Cole Porter, the night included performances by Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara and radio personality Seth Rudetsky, dinner and an after-party. The annual gala fundraiser also had both a live and silent auction.
