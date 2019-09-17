  • Iwona Alter of San Diego, Calif., and Jolanta Wawer of Poland were in town for the Westport Country Playhouse's Black &amp; White Ball on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Westport, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta / ©Jarret Liotta

WESTPORT — More than 200 supporters put on their top hats and white ties — at least in spirit — to take in a “De-Lovely” evening at the Westport Country Playhouse’s Black & White Ball on Saturday evening.

Celebrating the music of Cole Porter, the night included performances by Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara and radio personality Seth Rudetsky, dinner and an after-party. The annual gala fundraiser also had both a live and silent auction.