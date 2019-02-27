911 calls, video show chaos of massive Wisconsin pileup

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have released 911 calls and police video that show the chaos of a deadly, 131-car pileup during whiteout conditions.

Sunday's chain-reaction crash on southbound Interstate 41 near Neenah, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee, killed a 30-year-old school teacher and injured 71 others.

One woman called 911 to report she was just in an accident. She said she "can't see anything" and "everybody's just crashing into us." She later screams and says, "My car's just shaking. I don't feel safe in the car."

Photos released by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office show crumpled cars, pickups and semis smashed into one another on the snowy highway. In body cam video, a responding deputy crawls over the wreckage and yells to a trapped motorist to hold on.

Sheriff John Matz says it's believed to be the largest traffic crash in Wisconsin history.