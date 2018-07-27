9-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by car in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl was struck and killed by a motorist while she was riding her bicycle in Leavenworth.

KXLY-TV reports the Chelan County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office says a Chelan County deputy saw the collision and called for medical help.

The sheriff's office says the deputy began life saving measures which medics continued when they arrived, but attempts to revive the child were not successful.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the car didn't have any visible signs of impairment.

Authorities are investigating.

