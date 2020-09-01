9/11 memorial to be held at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

WESTPORT — The state’s 19th annual 9/11 memorial ceremony will be held Sept. 10 at Sherwood Island State Park, officials announced Tuesday.

The ceremony, held yearly to honor and celebrate the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Westport state park.

Family members of those killed in the attacks will participate in the ceremony, and the names of the 162 victims with Connecticut ties will be read aloud.

Anyone who attends is asked to wear a face covering and keep at least a 6-foot distance from others because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sherwood Island State Park is home to the site of Connecticut’s official memorial to the victims of the 9/11 attacks. The memorial features a granite memorial stone in a grassy area, facing toward the Manhattan skyline.

Before the attacks in 2001, the twin towers of the World Trade Center could be seen from Sherwood Island on a clear day. On Sept. 11, 2001, and for days following, visitors to the state park saw smoke where the towers once stood.

The state holds a memorial ceremony each year on the day before the actual anniversary of the attacks, since many family members and friends of the victims also attend the annual service held on Sept. 11 in New York City.