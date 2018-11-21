$8M soundstage for touring bands, shows planned in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An $8 million soundstage will provide a home for touring bands, film crews and theater productions in Delaware.

The News Journal reports Wilmington officials on Friday announced plans for the Pine Box, a 25,000-square-foot (2,320-sq. meter) soundstage that will be 95 feet (29 meters) tall and built on 10 acres (4 hectares) of land.

The soundstage on the 7th Street Peninsula will be available to rent to build sets, practice performances and test out sound and lighting. Video and lighting studios and office space will also be available.

The owner of building company Light Action Productions, Scott Humphrey, compared the planned space to Rock Lititz in Pennsylvania, and says he hopes Wilmington's proximity to Philadelphia and Washington will attract a high-profile clientele.

Humphrey hopes to break ground next month and open the stage late next year.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com