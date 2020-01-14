86-year-old man missing from Westport

WESTPORT — Police are looking for an 86-year-old man who went missing Monday morning.

William Mesa, 86, stands approximately 5’10” and has a thin build, gray hair and brown eyes, Lt. Jillian Cabana said in a release.

He was last seen at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday, Cabana said.

“Mesa was last seen wearing a khaki colored jacket with brown or gray trousers and dress shoes. He carries a small portable oxygen tank,” Cabana said. “He is believed to be operating a gray/silver 2005 Toyota Camry bearing Connecticut registration 287TKT.”

Mesa may be disoriented, Cabana said.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Mesa since 10:45 a.m. is asked to contact the Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000, Cabana said.

