$85K wager on Tiger Woods winning Masters to pay $1.19M

Tiger Woods celebrates after he won the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods celebrates after he won the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close $85K wager on Tiger Woods winning Masters to pay $1.19M 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A bettor who risked $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning the Masters is now more than a million dollars richer.

The person who placed the bet at a Las Vegas sportsbook will get a check for $1.19 million Monday.

Sportsbook operator William Hill US says the bettor's win is the largest golf payout in the company's history.

William Hill US director of trading Nick Bogdanovich says Sunday was a great day for golf but a "painful" one for the sportsbook operator.

Woods rallied to win the Masters for the fifth time before a delirious audience at Augusta National. It had been 14 years since he last won the Masters and 11 years since his last major victory.

The bettor placed the wager Tuesday at 14-1 odds.