83-year-old woman struck, killed by own car in church lot

BOYDS, Md. (AP) — An 83-year-old woman who was run over by her own car in a church parking lot has died.

Citing a release from Montgomery County police, news outlets report that Kathleen Virginia Howard's Lexus SUV rolled backward and struck her at St. Mark's United Methodist Church on Sunday morning. Howard had just exited the car.

Detectives are still investigating where Howard was in relation to the vehicle when she was hit.

She died at a local hospital.