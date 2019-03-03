800-acre solar farm considered for Culpeper

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — A Virginia county is considering an application to build a solar farm that would cover more than 800 acres.

The Free Lance-Star reports that Irvine, California-based Cricket Solar wants to install more than 270,000 solar panels in southern Culpeper County to generate 80 megawatts of power.

For comparison, Dominion Energy's coal-powered station in Chesterfield, the largest in Virginia, generates 1,640 megawatts and powers more than 400,000 homes.

The Culpeper project would be located along an existing Dominion transition line.

The county's planning commission will hold a work session on the proposal March 13.

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/