8-year-old child dies in house fire near Sultan

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl died and four others were burned in a fire that broke out in a house northeast of Seattle in Snohomish County.

KING-TV reports a call came in about 1:30 a.m. Monday for a fire at a home about two miles south of Sultan.

Snohomish County Fire District 5 Chief Merlin Halvorson says the firefighting effort was hampered by the home's remote location in the woods where heavy snow and toppled trees made it difficult for fire trucks to get to the blaze.

He said all of the family members sustained burns or some kind of injury. He said a 7-year-old boy had a broken arm and burns. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the fire was caused by clothes that ignited while drying near a wood stove. There were also no smoke alarms in the home.