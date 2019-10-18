8 murals to depict Colorado health, environmental report

DENVER (AP) — Colorado health authorities have hired painters to release the state's latest public health and environmental assessment as a collection of murals.

The Colorado Sun reported Thursday that the state Department of Public Health and Environment approved plans to depict the report in eight murals on the sides of public buildings.

Department authorities say the five-year assessment is required under state law, but the report is not often looked at.

Authorities say the $40,000 project was partially funded by grants requiring the murals to be completed by the end of the year.

Authorities say the artwork would depict concepts from the 51-page report including healthy living, locally sourced foods and physical activity.

The murals are planned for Fraser Valley, Grand Junction, Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Evergreen, Walsenburg and Otero County.

