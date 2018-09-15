8 boaster rescued in 2 accidents in Florida's Gulf Coast

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Eight boaters were rescued in two separate accidents after their boats overturned along Florida's Gulf Coast.

In the first case, U.S. Coast Guard rescuers in a helicopter on Saturday found five boaters wearing life jackets and clinging to their boat neat Cedar Key, Florida.

The Coast Guard had been alerted by a distress call in which one of the boaters said, "We're going down!"

The Coast Guard said in a news release that none of the boaters was injured.

In the second incident, three boaters were rescued Saturday near Clearwater, Florida after their boat capsized.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the three people were found clinging to their boat but were uninjured.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.