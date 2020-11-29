77-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting in SC

BARNWELL, S.C. (AP) — A 77-year-old woman has been shot and killed in her home on one of the main highways in a small South Carolina county, authorities said.

Henrietta Creech's family called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and said someone drove by and shot into her home, Barnwell County Coroner Lloyd B. Ward told media outlets.

The family member who was inside the home at the time of the shooting said a SUV drove by firing shots when Creech was struck, Ward said,

Barnwell County deputies have not released any information on the shooting.

Creech lived on U.S. 278 south of Barnwell near the road’s intersection with state Highway 3.