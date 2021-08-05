7 Western nations condemn Russian forces in Georgia areas

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Western nations are marking Saturday's 13th anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Georgia with renewed condemnation of Moscow’s “illegal military presence” in two Georgia regions and calls for the withdrawal of its forces “without delay.”
In a joint statement, six European countries and the United States also condemned what they called Russia’s continuing provocations in Georgia despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They cited Moscow's reinforced military presence and military exercises on Georgia’s territory, arbitrary detentions and kidnappings of local citizens, restriction of movements and prohibition of education in residents’ native language.