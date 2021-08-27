7 Ohio prison employees removed after Black inmate's death FARNOUSH AMIRI, Report for America/Associated Press Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 6:23 p.m.
1 of3 In this image made from video, prison guards escort Michael McDaniel, 55, to the medical facility at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio. Ohio’s correctional agency has terminated seven employees after officials say prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against a Black inmate before he died in custody in February. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction sent a notice of removal to five corrections officers, a supervisor and a licensed nurse following an investigation into the in-custody death of 55-year-old Michael McDaniel. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP) AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's correctional agency terminated seven employees Friday after officials say prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against a Black inmate before he died in custody in February.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction sent a notice of removal to five corrections officers, a supervisor and a licensed nurse following an investigation into the in-custody death of 55-year-old Michael McDaniel.