$7.6M contract awarded for Cape May beach replenishment

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $7.6 million contract to periodically replenish beaches at the southern tip of New Jersey.

The agency says it has hired Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook, Illinois to maintain and widen beaches in the Cape May area. It's part of a massive ongoing effort along the state's entire ocean coastline to maintain beaches and protect against storm damage.

Sand will be pumped ashore at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center property, as well as the area of Brooklyn and Wilmington avenues in Cape May.

Work is expected to begin in the fall.