68-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a 68-year-old man has been killed in a motorcycle crash.

The New London Day reports that police on Tuesday said Antonio Barboza died in Monday's crash on Avery Hill Road in Ledyard.

Police say when they arrived on the scene the Norwich resident was responsive, but his injuries were serious.

He was transported by ambulance to The William W. Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved and Barboza was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com