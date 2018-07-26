6 states hit with drug crisis get labor department grants

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Six states are sharing more than $22 million in federal grants to help people recovering from opioid addiction get back to work.

The U.S. Department of Labor is providing the money under the National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker grant program. The grants range in among from $1.2 million for Alaska to $5 million for New Hampshire. Pennsylvania, Washington, Rhode Island and Maryland also are getting money.

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta says a family-sustaining job is a critical step toward long-term recovery from opioid misuse.