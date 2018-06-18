6 rescued after boat catches fire off New Jersey shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Six people aboard a boat that caught fire off the New Jersey shore have been rescued by the Coast Guard.

The agency says someone aboard the 41-foot pleasure craft called them to report the fire around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. The boat was in the area of Great Egg Harbor Inlet near Ocean City.

The coast guard sent a 29-foot response boat to the scene, and crew members safely removed all six people a short time later. They were taken to a marina in Ocean City, but their names have not been released.

No injuries were reported.

A boat-towing service extinguished the fire and pulled the boat back to shore.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.