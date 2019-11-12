55% of Nevada fatal crashes caused by impairment, 2016-18

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Law enforcement officials trying to bolster safety on Nevada's roadways ahead of the upcoming holiday season are warning that impaired drivers continue to be a contributing factor in the majority of fatal traffic crashes in the state.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety says 55.4% of the 893 fatal crashes in Nevada were caused by a driver under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or a combination of both over the three-year period from 2016 to 2018. They accounted for 55.9% of the state's 967 roadway deaths during that span.

Department spokesman Andrew Bennett says that's a total of 494 fatal crashes over three years involving an impaired substance accounting for 540 deaths. He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal , "That's 540 dreams lost and unfulfilled."

