$500k in grants for New York state parks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Organizations that support New York state parks have another chance to apply for grants to help improve them.

The advocacy group Parks & Trails New York says $500,000 in state grants is available to organizations that support parks, trails, historic sites and public lands. It is the fourth round of $500,000 in competitive grants funded through the state's Environmental Protection Fund.

Groups can apply for the grants through Nov. 30.

Awards will be announced in March.