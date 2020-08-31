$500 reward in Reno hit-and-run, pedestrian hospitalized

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in Reno are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in a hit-and-run accident that sent a man on an electric scooter to the hospital with a head injury.

Police are looking for a dark-colored Ford pickup that left the scene of the accident at the intersection of South Virginia and Arroyo streets near Plumb Land at about 5 a.m. last Tuesday.

Investigators say the older body F-Series pickup had a white utility box in the bed. They believe the truck may have been green.

It's not known if the truck suffered any damage. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information should contact Reno police at 775-334-2141 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. All calls to Secret Witness remain anonymous.