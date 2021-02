WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County’s top prosecutor has cleared five Wichita officers and county sheriff’s deputies of wrongdoing in the fatal 2019 shooting of a Wichita man outside his home.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Tuesday in a news conference that a toxicology report found evidence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and PCP use by 49-year-old Robert Sabater, who was shot and killed by police on May 27, 2019.