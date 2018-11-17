$5 million gift to help create new Detroit-area heart center

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A $5 million gift from a suburban Detroit couple will help create a new heart center at Beaumont Hospital .

The money from Orchard Lake residents Max and Debra Ernst will go to the $9 million Max and Debra Ernst Heart Center at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. Max Ernst is a former Arbor Drugs executive. The center will be dedicated to consolidating cardiac care, particularly for patients with heart failure.

The gift brings the couple's total giving to support heart and vascular care at Beaumont to $8 million. They earlier gave $3 million to open the Ernst Cardiovascular Center in Memory of Ellen Ernst.

The new Heart Center will be located adjacent to the hospital's East Tower entrance near the Ernst Cardiovascular Center. It's scheduled to open in the fall 2019.