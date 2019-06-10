5 hurt in Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials say three adults and two children were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in their apartment building.

Firefighters responded to the three-story building in Hartford's South End just after midnight Monday.

Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta says the rear porches burned with an extension to the attic and the rear of the apartments.

No names were released and Cucuta did not know the extent to the injuries. There were no reports of injuries to firefighters.

Officials say 13 adults and four children in total were displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.