5 children, driver hurt in Wisconsin school bus crash

TOWN OF LEBANON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five children and their school bus driver were injured when the bus crashed in east-central Wisconsin.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says the bus was reported in a ditch in the Town of Lebanon just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the bus failed to negotiate a curve and went into the ditch, striking trees and coming to rest on rocks.

An ambulance took the bus driver and five children to ThedaCare Medical Center-New London, where they were treated and released.