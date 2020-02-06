5 Westport establishments fail January health inspections

WESTPORT — Five town eateries failed January health inspections, with three later passing reinspections.

Restaurants — and other establishments that serve food — can fail two ways: Receiving a score below 80, or having one violation worth four points. Reinspections are typically done two weeks after a report is filed.

The Country Store & Deli on Wilton Road failed a Jan. 13 reinspection with a passing score of 86, but one four-point violation due to a hand sink not properly working. The deli has not yet had its reinspection.

Genji Sushi at Whole Foods on Post Road West failed a Jan. 28 reinspection with a passing score of 94, but a four-point violation due to sushi in the front display case was not kept at the correct temperature. All products in the case were thrown out during the inspection.

Genji Sushi has not had its reinspection yet.

Viva Zapata on Riverside Avenue failed a Jan. 2 inspection with a passing score of 85, but a four-point violation due to a refrigerator not properly maintaining temperature. The restaurant later passed a Feb. 4 reinspection with a 93.

Donut Crazy on Ferry Lane failed a Jan. 8 inspection with a passing score of 93 due to a four-point violation. According to the report, the cold holding unit was not properly maintaining temperature.

The business later passed its reinspection on Feb. 3 with a 96.

Long Lots Elementary School on Hyde Lane failed a Jan. 22 inspection with a passing score of 93 due to a four-point violation. A handsink in the warewashing area had been removed and replaced with an eyewash station, according to the report.

The school later passed a Jan. 31 reinspection with a 100.

Owners for the five food establishments were unavailable for comment as of press time.

Sherwood Diner on Post Road East, Golden Pizza on Post Road East, OKO Restaurant on Wilton Road, and the Spotted Horse Tavern on Church Lane all passed reinspections after failing in December.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com