4th suspected suicide this month for New York City police
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer has died in a suspected suicide, the fourth such death in the department this month.
Police say the off-duty officer was found dead late Wednesday at his Hicksville, Long Island, home.
Police Commissioner James O'Neill has declared a mental health crisis in the department amid a recent spate of officer suicides.
He has sent messages reminding officers of available resources and urging them to seek help .
Deputy Chief Steven Silks was found dead in a police vehicle in Queens on June 5.
Detective Joseph Calabrese was found the next day at a Brooklyn beach.
Eight days later, 29-year-old officer Michael Caddy killed himself on Staten Island.
