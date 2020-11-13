$40K reward for tips leading to arrest in Mesa child's death

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The reward for information leading to arrests in the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old boy in Mesa last month has increased to $40,000.

The Mesa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives each initially put up $10,000 in reward money.

Mesa police announced the new total on Thursday as they try to solve the case.

Seven people were shot, including four children, while at an outdoor taco shop in Mesa on the night of Oct. 16.

Authorities said Sebastian Duran died from his injuries in a hospital two days later.

Witnesses told police the suspects drove up in a white box-type SUV around 9:30 p.m. and opened fire.

Police have not been able to locate the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting or the two suspects in the SUV.