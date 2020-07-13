4 teens, 10-year-old boy wounded in Delaware shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Four teenagers and a 10-year-old boy were hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Delaware.

The five victims were taken to a hospital following the shooting in Wilmington Saturday night, The Delaware News Journal reported. Wilmington Police told the news outlet the victims are all in stable condition.

Community members went to the site of the shooting Sunday to denounce the violence and pray for the victims.

Police did not provide more details about the shooting. They are asking individuals with information to contact Wilmington police.